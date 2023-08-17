Pariz Metaverse is a platform that revolutionises brands' user engagement with immersive virtual experiences, resulting in skyrocketing revenues. Their GameFi product, ZEST, combines brand interaction and reward mechanisms with a hyper-casual gaming experience. Brands can now have access to unprecedented levels of user engagement and the emerging creator economy through Pariz's Metaverse and GameFi's ZEST. We speak to Lokesh Rao, Co-Founder of Trace Network Labs, to discover the limitless opportunities the virtual platform provides to brands, creators, and consumers.