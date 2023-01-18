The goal of Qapita is to enable the creation of distributed wealth on the private market by digitising captable data and ESOP data, which enables companies to simplify ownership management processes. Their goal is to solve this challenge of private market liquidity through a digital platform that automates workflows, resulting in transaction times that are reduced from several months to a few days. As of today, Qapita manages over 1,200 customers, 100 listed companies, and over 130,000 ESOPs worth over $13 billion. Their recent acquisition of ESOP Direct has allowed them to expand into India, Indonesia, and Singapore. Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Qapita, Lakshman Gupta Kanamarlapudi discusses Qapita's revolutionising digital equity with Ipsita Basu, Creative Content Director at YourStory. Additionally, the company has assembled a top-notch team of investment bankers and wealth managers to provide liquidity solutions for private companies, as well as providing answers to questions about the changing dynamics of the market, milestones from lockdown to now, and the company's growth strategy. Conceptualized By: Candida DsilvaProduced By: Venkat AmudhanEdited By: Anand Prasad