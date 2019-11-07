"Be passionate about what you're building & be authentic" - Rajan Anandan's tips for entrepreneurs

Rajan Anandan, Managing Director of Sequoia Capital, tells Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, that the Indian startup ecosystem is entering a new phase and many billion-dollar brands will be built in the next 10 years.

By Team YS
7th Nov 2019
Rajan Anandan, the man who was the Managing Director at Microsoft India and Vice President India and Southeast Asia at Google, is now an important player in the Indian startup ecosystem. As the Managing Director of Sequoia Capital, he leads Surge, the firm’s accelerator program for early-stage startups in India and Southeast Asia, and has a ringside view of India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.


In conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder, and CEO, YourStory, at TechSparks 2019, Rajan said he felt that the Indian startup ecosystem’s time has come.


Watch the full interview here:



