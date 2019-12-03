CEO Sameer Nigam on PhonePe's plans to dive deeper into India, way forward with Walmart

PhonePe CEO and Co-founder Sameer Nigam talks about the fintech company’s ambition to enter different markets, and also about plans to broaden its financial services play and impact on India’s kirana store network.

By Shradha Sharma
3rd Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Many of you tracking the Indian startup ecosystem will agree with me that Sameer Nigam is probably one of the finest entrepreneurs in our country today, with a deep product thinking mindset.


I have seen him at work from his Flipkart days, and now at PhonePe. He is always upping his own game and chasing impact in the true sense of the word. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the co-founder and chief executive of digital payments firm PhonePe has continually set his sights on bold and ambitious targets – the kind that has bolstered the fintech company’s position to the top of India’s cashless revolution.


In an open and honest conversation with Sameer, I found that he is more confident than ever today about PhonePe’s ability to seize the many opportunities not only in various continents, but diving deeper into the Indian market.

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

Salesforce learning platform Trailhead will upskill you for the future job market

Team YS
CAMPAIGN
play

UpClose with Vijay Arisetty, Founder and CEO of MyGate, India's first gated security app.

Shivani Muthanna
UPCLOSE
play

With AWS, Exotel is reimagining enterprise communication with ease

Team YS
CAMPAIGN
play

Why Sequoia India launched Surge - a rapid scale programme for early-stage startups

Team YS
INTERVIEW
play

"Be passionate about what you're building & be authentic" - Rajan Anandan's tips for entrepreneurs

Team YS
INTERVIEW
play

Sequoia's Rajan Anandan talks about the evolution of the Indian Startup Ecosystem

Team YS
INTERVIEW

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Started out of a co-working space, how this Mumbai startup sold 8 tonnes of tea in just 12 months

Sutrishna Ghosh
STARTUP

NASA finds debris of ISRO's Vikram lander on Moon

Press Trust of India
SPACE-TECH

Our goal is to make good reading experiences readily available to everyone – anytime, anywhere, says Sigbjørn Dugal of Pickatale

Rashi Varshney
INTERVIEW

This Bengaluru startup is paying Rs 1 lakh to interns to sleep for 9 hours a day

Sutrishna Ghosh
STARTUP JOBS

OYO elevates Aditya Ghosh to the board, Rohit Kapoor new CEO for India, South Asia business

Debolina Biswas
HOSPITALITY

GST revenue grows 6pc to cross Rs 1 lakh crore in November

Press Trust of India
GOVERNMENT