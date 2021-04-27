CEO Sameer Nigam on PhonePe's plans to dive deeper into India, way forward with Walmart
00:29:18
About the session

Many of you tracking the Indian startup ecosystem will agree with me that Sameer Nigam is probably one of the finest entrepreneurs in our country today, with a deep product thinking mindset.

I have seen him at work from his Flipkart days, and now at PhonePe. He is always upping his own game and chasing impact in the true sense of the word. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the co-founder and chief executive of digital payments firm PhonePe has continually set his sights on bold and ambitious targets – the kind that has bolstered the fintech company’s position to the top of India’s cashless revolution.

In an open and honest conversation with Sameer, I found that he is more confident than ever today about PhonePe’s ability to seize the many opportunities not only in various continents, but diving deeper into the Indian market.

FEATURING

Sameer Nigam
Co-founder & CEO, PhonePe

Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More See Less
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 Sameer Nigam on how PhonePe's diversified core team add to its success
Video not supported in your device
2 Sameer Nigam on the critical role of data and tech in PhonePe operations
Video not supported in your device
3 PhonePe CEO outlines their differentiation strategy and competitive edge
Video not supported in your device
4 PhonePe CEO on the role of banks and FinTech startups working as distributors
Video not supported in your device
5 Sameer Nigam explains PhonePe's high level platform play
Video not supported in your device
6 Sameer Nigam narrates PhonePe's journey
Full video of the session
 Back to top
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

NowPurchase CEO shares THREE learnings from the COVID crisis
00:02:95

Viraj Bahl's journey: A failed restaurant to Veeba's first order from Domino's
00:04:33

Dinesh Agarwal talks about operational challenges due to COVID and adapting to WFH
00:04:16

Abhishek Rungta talks about how businesses are likely to be impacted by COVID
00:03:86

Lairenjam Singh talks about JCRE, his skill development business
00:05:76

Rahul Khanna explains modeling and scenario analysis in hospitality during COVID
00:04:13