This episode of Plugin Alliance's leadership series Titans 4.0, moderated by Varnika Gupta, Content - Director, Brand Solutions, YourStory Media, focuses on 'Scaling businesses through digital transformation'. Vrijesh Nagathan, Chief Information & Digital Technology Officer, Marico Ltd. shares his views on the scope and opportunities in adopting Industry 4.0 technologies, the disruptions it is bringing in the manufacturing especially for the FMCG segment, challenges the industry is facing, stakeholder collaboration and a lot more.