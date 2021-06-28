How small businesses can capture new growth opportunities with digital transformation

Almost overnight, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic changed the face of India’s business landscape. But some small businesses have shown the way forward by leveraging technology. To discuss the role of digital transformation in enabling MSMEs to gain a competitive edge in the post-pandemic world, Sampad Swain, Co-founder & CEO at Instamojo gets in conversation with Vikas Saraogi, Vice President - Merchant Acceptance, South Asia - Mastercard on a panel discussion ‘Small businesses’ approach to digital transformation’.

Udyam registration or MSME registration is a government registration that is provided along with a unique number and a recognition certificate. All small and medium enterprises can register themselves at https://udyamregistration.gov.in/.