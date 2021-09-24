Sunstone Eduversity: revolutionising higher education in India
Students in India often lack industry-relevant skills despite the presence of 50,000 higher education colleges across the country. Sunstone Eduversity, founded by Ashish Munjal and Piyush Nangru, is looking at bridging this very gap with a data-centric and scientific model. The duo believes that students are now looking for more outcome-based learning, which makes Sunstone an ideal choice. In this chat with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, the Sunstone co-founders talk about their vision, evaluation metrics, growth, and much more.

