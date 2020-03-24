How Swiggy Uses Sumo Logic as a Core Part of Its Tech Stack

Sumo Logic has become a very integral part of Swiggy's tech stack. Amit Garde, Vice President - Engineering at Swiggy explains how they do it.

By Team YS
24th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic

View Brand Publisher

Swiggy is in the business of delivering convenience. They eased the task of consumers getting food from restaurants delivered for the hyper-local market.


The platform at Swiggy is charged with building forward-looking technology and infrastructure systems that make life easier for the other engineering teams and for the rest of the business. In order to be able to operate with high uptime and resilience, complex distributed system, observability and the ability to detect emergent conditions and respond to them as critical, a very robust and powerful logging capability was needed. They initially built an in-house open source-based infrastructure but the limitations of that became apparent as scale continued to increase.


Sumo Logic has become a very integral part of their tech stack. Amit Garde, Vice President - Engineering at Swiggy explains how they do it.

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

Fighting Coronavirus: Learnings from serving the elderly. Discussion with Prashanth Reddy from Anvayaa Kin Care Services.

Team YS
COVID-19 HELPDESK
play

How Goibibo relies on Sumo Logic for developer productivity

Team YS
TECHNOLOGY
play

How ZestMoney Uses Sumo Logic for Visibility Into Production System

Team YS
TECHNOLOGY
play

Elderly communities to the rescue of the aged to tide over the COVID-19 crisis

Team YS
COVID-19 HELPDESK
play

Mobikwik’s Upasana Taku and fellow founders push for work from home for startups

Team YS
COVID-19 HELPDESK
play

Fight against coronavirus: how this Kerala startup is deploying humanoid robots to spread awareness, help caregivers

Team YS
COVID-19 HELPDESK

Trending Now

Trending Stories

COVID-19: Reliance Jio offers double data in 4G and broadband plans to ease remote working

Sohini Mitter
HELPDESK FOR CORONAVIRUS

PM Modi to address the nation again tonight amid the coronavirus crisis

Ramarko Sengupta
HELPDESK FOR CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: No layoffs, no salary cuts, Modi government’s advisory to companies

Ramarko Sengupta
GOVERNMENT

From handlooms to Banarasi, this online saree retailer goes the whole nine yards for customers

Jerlin Justus
STARTUP

Coronavirus: Stock market crashes wiped $21B off Mukesh Ambani's wealth

Sohini Mitter
CORPORATE LEADERS

An AI algorithm helps this SaaS startup automate customer replies in a human-like manner

Vishal Krishna
STARTUP