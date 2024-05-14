The first episode of YourStory’s latest drop, the TechTonic Show - where we talk to tech leaders about their journeys and inspirations - features NoBroker Co-founder Saurabh Garg. The IIT-IIM grad talks about how the cordless phone started it all for him and it’s been an ongoing love affair with tech ever since. He also talks about finding inspiration and heroes on campus during his undergrad years at IIT Bombay, and how he feels about not moving to the West post IIT. Tune in to know why Garg thinks the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Nikola Tesla are among the greatest innovators of all times and more fun things.