The second episode of YourStory’s latest drop, the TechTonic Show - where we talk to tech leaders about their journeys and inspirations - features PolicyBazaar CTO Saurabh Tiwari. The IIT-Kanpur grad talks about his first tryst with tech when as a 10-year-old he took apart a Swiss clock at home that wasn't working. He also talks about how he was inspired by Bill Gates and APJ Abdul Kalam and why he thinks Steve Jobs is the greatest innovator of all time. Tune in to hear Tiwari as he talks about the new tech he’s most excited about and much more!