In 2020, Snowflake made history. Debuting on the New York Stock Exchange, the global data cloud company, became the largest software company to IPO in the U.S., ever. Snowflake also became the largest company to ever double in value on its opening day, reaching a market cap of close to $75 billion.In a freewheeling conversation with YourStory’s Shradha Sharma, Mike Scarpelli, Chief Financial Officer, Snowflake Inc, decodes the workings of one of the biggest software IPOs in history. The conversation also delves into the science of IPOs and guiding the business and holding oneself accountable—not just to your board of directors but also to public and institutional investors, government and financial regulators, and the many other new stakeholders a public company attracts.