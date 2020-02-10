How a Tiruppur family innerwear business pivoted to a men’s wear brand fulfilling 240K orders a month

Madhusudhanan was pursuing a successful IT career working for one of the leading MNCs. “Back then, I didn’t have the intention of joining my father in running his two-decade-old garment business of manufacturing inner wear in Tiruppur.”





But a visit to the UK was a turning point. “While I went there on work, I realised that there was a lot of interest in western wear back home in India. It was a potential that I knew my father’s garment business can tap into.” This thought helped him pivot his family’s garment business into a complete western wear brand.





Madhusudhanan took the business online and launched Tripr - an online wester wear brand manufactured in-house. “While we began selling across marketplaces, Flipkart was a game-changer. On the very first day we launched on Flipkart, we got 20 orders. Today, four years later, we get anywhere between 7,000 and 8,000 orders a day and account for about 240,000 orders a month.” The entrepreneur points out that this demand on Flipkart amounts to 70-75 percent of Tripr’s business and says, “Flipkart is the main fuel running Tripr.”





Tripr, which launched its menswear business with just plain T-shirts, expanded its product catalogue over the years to include winter wear, sweatshirts and jackets. They are now planning to enter the kidswear and women’s clothing business.





Reflecting on Tripr’s journey, the young CEO says, “The comfort that Flipkart gave us when compared to other marketplaces is unmatched. They have supported us like family.”





Watch the video to see how Flipkart not only accelerated Tripr’s growth but also helped them define their growth path.



