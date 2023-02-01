Sandeep Dixit - Vice President - Head, New Technologies, NETZERO Projects, Adani Power takes us through the trends that are transforming the energy sector. As technology helps Indian industries become more globally competitive, it’s imperative that this digital revolution runs on efficient energy production and consumption models for a truly sustainable future. Mani James - Senior Vice President, Frost & Sullivan, moderates this second episode of Titans 4.0, an exclusive leadership interview series from Plugin Alliance.