As the global innovation ecosystems evolve, the scope for disruption increasingly starts depending upon the ability for companies to invest significant resources into the various aspects of the research and development. One of the ways that these ecosystems can start becoming efficient is through collaboration with various industrial stakeholders. Varnika Gupta - Director - Content, Brand Solutions, YourStory speaks with Jagdish Mitra - Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra to help us understand the way these innovation ecosystems operate and the opportunities for enterprises and startups partnerships, on this episode of Titans 4.0, an exclusive leadership interview series from Plugin Alliance.