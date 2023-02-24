Industrial automation has been a driving force behind deep tech adoption around the world, with artificial intelligence and machine learning helping organisations leverage automation tech for better efficiency across industries. From better ROI to improved decision making thanks to accurate data visualization and forecasting, the benefits of adopting these technologies are clear. On this episode of @plugin_alliance's leadership series Titans 4.0, Ashish Gaikwad - Managing Director at Honeywell Automation India tells Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory about Automation and the rise of smart factories, and how organizations can maximise the value of automation to ensure success.