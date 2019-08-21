A

The making of India's fastest unicorn Udaan

Founded by former Flipkart trio Amod Malviya, Vaibhav Gupta, and Sujeet Kumar, Udaan is fast becoming the wind beneath the wings of India’s B2B ecommerce space.
Udaan, which is disrupting offline distribution with its unique B2B model, was started in 2016 by former Flipkart intrepid trio Amod Malviya, Vaibhav Gupta, and Sujeet Kumar, and is fast becoming the wind beneath the wings of India’s B2B ecommerce space. 

 

It is bringing the benefits of online commerce to manufacturers, traders, suppliers, wholesalers, in smaller towns and creating new entrepreneurs in the process.

