UpClose with Amit Kumar Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of NoBroker. What’s the secret sauce that makes NoBroker stand out in the already over-crowded real estate market? Agarwal talks about how a 'broker mafia' attack validated their disruptive model and the many hurdles which shaped NoBroker’s success.
2nd Oct 2019
In a startup environment where most aim to take the aggressive high growth stance for the initial years, NoBroker’s mantra of scaling slowly and steadily has worked well in its favour. Amit Kumar Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of NoBroker tells us how his platform is exterminating the property broker and speaks of the challenges of micro match-making in a C2C business.