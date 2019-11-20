UpClose with Vijay Arisetty, Founder and CEO of MyGate, India's first gated security app.

Concept and Direction: Shivani Muthanna | Camera: MS Nataraja | Edit: Anand Prasad

By Shivani Muthanna
20th Nov 2019
Armed with a recent round of Series B funding to the tune of $56 million, security management startup, MyGate, has aggressive expansion plans to serve 15 million homes across 41 Indian cities and improve their service discovery platform via user generated content.


Speaking to YourStory’s Shivani Muthanna, Vijay Arisetty, Co-Founder and CEO of MyGate says while the entry of big names like Reliance JioGate into the gated security sector validates and educates the market, he is unphased by any competition, thanks to the deep understanding and reliability MyGate has established.


