With the reach that digital offers, women entrepreneurs in India are discovering new avenues for business growth with access to new markets, networks, and funding. In recent years, the number of women-led businesses has increased rapidly, spanning various industries and geographical regions. According to the IBEF, by 2030, more than 30 million women-owned businesses will create 150-170 million jobs, demonstrating the tremendous impact of female entrepreneurship.Discover how women-led businesses are leveraging digital technologies to expand their reach and transform their growth journeys.