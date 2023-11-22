Airtel Business, in association with YourStory, brings episode 3 of Mavericks Season 3, with Yulu.From being purpose-built, green, and energy efficient, to a robust and intelligent battery swapping network, Yulu offers a suite of EV mobility solutions in the urban mobility-as-a-service segment. Having enabled over 40+ million green rides across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram, the smart startup is driving a seamless blend of technology and human-centric design with the aim to transform urban commuting. In this episode of Mavericks, Yulu founders share their journey of how the startup is realising its mission to make commuting clean, inclusive and sustainable, centered around three guiding principles of accessibility, availability and affordability.