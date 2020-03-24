How ZestMoney Uses Sumo Logic for Visibility Into Production System

ZestMoney is the easiest and simplest solution to access EMI even if customers don't have a credit card or credit score. They sought a solution that could actually scale with them and allow better searching scalability so that they could focus on their product. Prashant Bhadauria, Vice President Engineering at ZestMoney tells us how Sumo Logic provides them with visibility into their entire production system, as well as the ability to visualize it in a very quick time-frame.