Zoomcar leverages AWS solutions to stay ahead in the self-drive car rental space.

Watch to know more about how Zoomcar leverages a range of AWS solutions to retain its position as the market leader in the self-drive car rental space in India.
Zoomcar is India’s first and largest app-based self-drive car rental company, driven by data and the latest technologies. They needed significant support to efficiently manage all this critical data, and that’s where AWS stood out. They started building a data lake where various kinds of AWS services were useful – Amazon Athena, Amazon Redshift, AWS Glue. Watch to know more about how Zoomcar, named as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies from India by Fast Company, leverages a range of AWS solutions to retain its position as the market leader in the self-drive car rental space in India.

