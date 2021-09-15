How are brand strategies evolving to cater to the mobile-first customer? Find out by tuning into an engaging discussion between Freshworks’ Pradeep Rathinam and Dunzo’s Vidyanand Krishnan where they decode the secret to ace customer service
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Acing mobile-first customer service
00:31:15
About the session
FEATURING
Pradeep Rathinam
Chief Customer Officer
Vidyanand Krishnan
Chief Customer Officer
Video not supported in your device
Please log in to continue watching the full video.
LOGIN
Please register to continue watching the full video.
REGISTER