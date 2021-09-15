Acing mobile-first customer service
00:31:15
About the session

How are brand strategies evolving to cater to the mobile-first customer? Find out by tuning into an engaging discussion between Freshworks’ Pradeep Rathinam and Dunzo’s Vidyanand Krishnan where they decode the secret to ace customer service

FEATURING

Pradeep Rathinam
Chief Customer Officer

Vidyanand Krishnan
Chief Customer Officer
Video not supported in your device
Please log in to continue watching the full video.
Please register to continue watching the full video.