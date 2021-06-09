AWS M-Power Academy: An in-depth session of AWS Analytics Services that power business growth

The M-Power Academy is a video series featuring tailor-made, in depth and hands-on sessions by AWS experts on the AI/ML and Analytics Services offered by AWS. In this episode, watch Enterprise Solution Architect Dipta Shekhar Bhattacharya and Senior Analytics Specialist Solution Architect Dipayan Sarkar deep dive into how AWS Analytics Services can help run big data and analytics workloads efficiently in your business. The episode also covers a number of exciting services introduced as part of 'Reinvent 2021’ such as running Spark work on Kubernetes, a full featured notebook IDE called EMR Studio, managed Apache Airflow and enhancements to Glue and Redshift.