The M-Power Academy is a video series featuring tailor-made, in depth and hands-on sessions by AWS experts on the AI/ML, Containers, Analytics and Database services offered by AWS. In this episode, watch Principal Solutions Architect for Containers Manikandan Chandrasekaran, and DNB Solutions Architects Jayesh Vartak and Ramprasad Gurumoorthy explain how containerized applications can be managed easily with Amazon ECS. They will also explore how applications such as Amazon ECS deployment Circuit Breaker and Amazon ECS Exec can help optimize Containers’ operations.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
AWS M-Power Academy: Container Services on AWS - New Launches & Updates on Amazon ECS
01:19:31
About the session
FEATURING
Ramprasad Gurumoorthy
Solutions Architect, AISPL
Jayesh Vartak
Solutions Architect - Digital Native Businesses
Mani Chandrasekaran
Principal Solutions Architect - Containers