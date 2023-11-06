In the session titled 'How MakeMyTrip Utilizes AWS Personalize for Personalized Booking Recommendations,' Piyush Kumar, Head of Data Platform of Engineering & Personalization at MakeMyTrip, discussed their data-driven approach to delivering tailored travel experiences through AWS Personalize. Focusing on recognition, recollection, recommendation, and relevance, the company fine-tuned hotel amenities and personalized filters. Continuous KPI measurement and democratised data underpin their ongoing personalisation qu