Why Build When You Can Buy

The Auth0 webinar is designed to address identity and authentication as the foundation for providing access to digital services.

The panel of Amol Date - Vice President Product & CRM Development, Intermiles D.V Narayana Babu Laveti - Senior Software Architect, Exotel, Vipul Verma - Senior VP of Engineering, Lambdatest, Ginu George - Head of Product, Almabase, Victor Robin - Cloud Engineering Manager, Dunnhumby will discuss in a closed-room webinar their experience on how they have tackled issues like :

1. Resolving high-friction digital experience where customers needed to remember several passwords/credentials across multiple digital assets.

2. Concerned with the risk of rolling out a custom authentication service in the midst of their transformational efforts and facing a high level of technical debt.

3. How they successfully moved from multiple, disconnected, mobile and web applications with separate identity/authentication services and no SSO to a single identity service.