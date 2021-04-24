SaaS DNA Fireside Chat Series | Wonderlend Hubs
00:23:10
About the session

Watch the founding team of WonderLend Hubs taking about their solutions for credit lending and how they are creating a platform that helps create a unique socio-economic profile for credit score and the challenges they face while making inroads in the sector in this episode of SaaS DNA Fireside Chat Series.

FEATURING

Dr. Ram Ramdas
Founder & Chief Evangelist, Wonderlend Hubs

Anusha Jathanna
Co-Founder & Head - Solutions, Wonderlend Hubs

Rajesh Iyer
Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Wonderlend Hubs
