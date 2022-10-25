Secure Containerized workloads with AWS Security Services

This session will show how you can secure containerised workloads with AWS Security Services. This session will help you activate AWS Security Services to address the most common Container Security uses identified for Amazon ECS, Amazon EKS and Amazon ECR. This session will be hosted by Ramprasad G, who is a Senior Solutions Architect at AWS with more than 16 years of experience in IT. During this session, Ramprasad will talk about the rise of Containerised Workloads, Container Security Risks, Container Security Foundations, AWS Security Services for Containers, Use Cases by Domain and Data Protection.