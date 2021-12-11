Aastha Shah: The Gen Z content creator who is winning people’s hearts with versatile content

The creator’s economy is exploding with a number of GenZ creators taking to social media every day. Since the lockdown, many young people have joined the army of digital creators, making exceptional and diverse content.

Aastha Shah is one such creator who has channelled the power of social media to fight the stigma around her skin condition – vitiligo. Now, she has started winning the hearts of the audience with her wholesome and vibrant content.

According to Aastha, the digital creator’s economy is very versatile and can be used in different ways. Earlier, the space wasn’t as crowded with social media influencers as it is now with many people joining the creator economy every day. That’s why it’s not easy being a Gen Z creator today. She shares that the most important thing to do is to understand your target audience.

Aastha Shah | Source: Instagram

She adds that there are a lot of things to keep in mind while creating content such as understanding the target audience, focusing on one’s own style, ideating, brainstorming, and then bringing that idea to life. Post that, it’s important to get approval from brands, promote products, and also get approval from the audience.

“I think there are many challenges there because every person is creative and doing something similar. You have to be out of the box to look different among the Gen Z creators and established creators,” says Aastha.

Aastha started off her journey by making motivational content around her skin condition, vitiligo, and then she ventured into different avenues of content to break the monotony, including dance, fashion, and makeup. She figured that making versatile content works really well with the audience. She adds that the Gen Z audience usually try to relate to someone’s content and that is when they end up engaging with it.

While speaking about planning and scheduling content, she mentions that she has a lot of content ideas but is currently working as well, and therefore, she needs to manage her calendar in such a way that she can balance both work and content creation. Content creation is a full-time job, she says, adding, “All day you’re just sitting and planning what’s coming up and what’s going to happen tomorrow.”.

Commenting on monetisation, Aastha shares that it has become slightly easier for Gen Z creators to earn through their content. “It’s a vast platform to monetise our own passion,” she says.

While the established creators have been around for a long time and have more experience, Gen Z creators are learning from them and that is helping them monetise their content. The most important thing is to know what your audience likes and be your own self, she says.

While dancing and motivational content will continue to be a part of her content, going forward, she plans to now focus on fashion and makeup as she feels that those are very large avenues.

In the rapid-fire round conducted by Influencers Inc by YourStory, Aastha shares her love for dance reels, Indian wear, and tells a lot of other interesting facts about her.