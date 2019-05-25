Have you ever wondered what rakshasas and asuras are, or whether there is such a thing called Hindu Halloween? Devdutt Pattanaik in his book Faith – 40 Insights into Hinduism, answers these and other questions.





Devdutt Pattanaik has just launched his new book Faith – 40 Insights into Hinduism

What I loved about this book was that it is set out in bite-sized pieces that can be consumed at your whim. In these little, catchily titled chapters, he explores different aspects of Hinduism, including unspoken taboos and rarely discussed topics, by explaining the history and origin.





He then proceeds to substantiate his explanations and does this often enough for you to think, “Well, that makes sense.”





It may not be one massive story, but it’s engrossing enough for you to want to finish the book.





For those of us who haven’t been brought up on a steady diet of religious detail, Faith… is like the Quora of Hinduism is and how it has evolved over the ages.





Some of the questions like ‘Who is a guru?’ or ‘Is Karma fatalism?’ address some very intricate aspects of the religious lore, but the narrative simplifies them, much like the bedtime stories that your grandmother told you as a child.





Pattanaik has been a student of religion and mythology almost all his life and his books are an attempt to make this knowledge – often limited to scholarly works – accessible to regular folks.





The rituals in the religion are explored by the author

When asked in an interview about the changes he wanted to bring about in the people’s perception of Hinduism, he answered, “I have no desire to change people’s perceptions. I just want to draw attention to various aspects of the religion that was not brought to my notice when I was growing up. If it helps other people, great! I think we have a very narrow view of Hinduism today based on what the English and the Europeans translated and even those who claim to have read the original text essential regurgitate ideas that were created by European orientalists.”





To Pattanaik’s credit, Faith… doesn’t only talk only about the lofty aspects of the religion. There are chapters like, “Is Hinduism feminist or patriarchal?” and “Why do Hindus worship idols?” which can easily be treatises on their own. And then there are quirkily titled ones such as, “Is Hinduism’s Narasimha like Hollywood’s Wolverine? “and “Is the Hindu thread ceremony the same as the Christian baptism?”.





The one I liked best involves the humble samosa mentioned in the same sentence as the Vedic age.





The author answers these and more such topics by analysing each of them from a historical, political and economic lens, and provides enough of an explanation to justify his theories and interpretations.

When you’re dealing with religion, divergent views are inevitable. You may disagree with many of Pattanaik’s views or feel that he has over-simplified his explanations. Whether you believe it or not is an individual choice.





As with his other books, there are translations of all Sanskrit words used and explanations of the rituals he mentions. And yes, it also contains the gorgeous illustrations for which his books are famous – a real treat for the eyes.





If you’re looking for some interesting info on the history of Hinduism, its evolution and its future, this book is a great read.





