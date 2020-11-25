Emmy-nominated Arjun Mathur, Made in Heaven's fan-favourite star, shares the speech he wrote for the awards

Actor Arjun Mathur, who starred in Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven web series, shared the speech that he had prepared for International Emmy Awards 2020, where he was nominated in the Best Actor category for the Amazon Prime Video series.





"So there was this speech that I didn’t get a chance to make. I did say I’ll share it here, regardless," he said in his social media post.

YourStory had interviewed Arjun Mathur immediately after the release of Made in Heaven, which had everyone binge-watching the series. The actor, humble and a fan favourite, had said, “Normal human hoon, normal human ki tarah jiyunga, kaam karta rahoon, logon ko kaam pasand aaye. (I am a normal human, I will live like a normal human, here’s hoping I continue to work, and people continue to like it.)"

Arjun was born in London, but never lived there. His father was a general manager in a hotel and Arjun grew up in Civil Lines in Delhi, and attended St Columba’s School.





In his interview, Arjun said, "During my childhood, we used to watch a lot of Hindi movies starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and I idolised them. When I was about nine, my family moved to Bombay (Mumbai), and I got to visit a couple of film sets. I remember going to the sets of Saudagar (starring Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar), and I noticed that things started taking the shape of a fantasy in my head, and I wanted to act, and it stayed."





He even shared that when he was just 13, he lost his mother in a car accident. "We needed to be back in Delhi to be near to our extended family. This time, we lived in Nizzamuddin East, and I attended The British School in Chanakyapuri. Here, for the first time, I saw that theatre studies were actually taken quite seriously. So, till class 12, I studied theatre in school," he told. He shared, by the time he finished schooling, he knew what he wanted to do." And that's what I told my dad. At first, he thought I was crazy, but then he was quite supportive," he told YourStory Weekender.

A still from the web series, Made in Heaven starring Arjun Mathur as one of the protagonists

Speaking about being an actor, the humble and honest Arjun said that he was really proud of himself, but more proud because just surviving in Mumbai — the fact that he has come from nowhere and continue to keep working — that itself is an achievement. "Because I don't know how many stories have not made it even to this level. There are countless dreams shattered with people just going back home," he said.





For Made in Heaven success, he said:

"I don't know if I have become a star overnight. Normal human hoon, normal human ki tarah jiyunga, kaam karta rahoon, logon ko kaam pasand aaye (I am a normal human, I will live like a normal human, here’s hoping I continue to work, and people continue to like it). That's more than enough."

