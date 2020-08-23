You never lose; you either win or learn: Madhusudan Ekambaram, Co-Founder, KreditBee

Madhusudan Ekambaram, Co-Founder and CEO, KreditBee, a fintech platform, is directly involved in Products, Business Strategy, and Investments. With an overall experience of more than 16 years, he has worked in financial services, fintech, and NBFC segments. He is skilled in ecommerce, entrepreneurship, product management, and startups.

Here are Madhusudhan’s responses to our Proust questionnaire…

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

No issues at work during the day, and a chilled-out evening with family in the evening.

What is your greatest fear?

Running out of creativity and stop being innovative someday.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

Not being more health conscious.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Lack of commitment.

Which living person do you most admire?

Would be unfair to name only one.

What is your greatest extravagance?

My Rolex Datejust 36 watch.





What is your current state of mind?

Praying for the world to get out of the COVID-19 situation at the earliest.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Humility, just for the sake of it.

On what occasion do you lie?

Only when pulling someone's leg.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

Nothing as such. We need to love ourselves first to love others.

Which living person do you most despise?

Life is too short for hate.

What is the quality you most like in a man?

Someone who is hardworking.

What is the quality you most like in a woman?

A strong belief in themselves.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

Keeps on changing with time. Let’s gear up faster is topping the chart currently.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My son and my daughter.

Which talent would you most like to have?

To be a Grandmaster in chess someday.





If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Get more sleep.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Starting my own company and turning it into a profitable startup.

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

As myself, but with all the experience and knowledge of this life intact.

Where would you most like to live?

At my house with my family.

What is your most treasured possession?

My ability to adapt to changes.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

People not being able to feed themselves for a minimum number of times in the day.

What is your favourite occupation?

Current one — entrepreneurship.

What is your most marked characteristic?

Spotting opportunities and convincing others about the idea.

What do you most value in your friends?

Freedom of expression without any fear.

Who are your favourite writers?

Not much into reading.

Who is your hero of fiction?

Harry Potter, probably because of watching too many times with my son.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Would like to create my own unique character to be referred to by someone else.

Who are your heroes in real life?

Anyone who has dedicated their lives for someone else's cause.

What is your favourite name?

KreditBee.

What is it that you most dislike?

Dishonesty.

What is your greatest regret?

Not getting into entrepreneurship earlier.

How would you like to die?

Would rather not want to.

What is your favourite journey?

The journey of KreditBee from inception to taking it to top.

What is your motto?

You never lose; you either win or learn.