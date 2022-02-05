Meet the fashion and lifestyle influencer who lives the royal life on social media

In this day and age, the world is a social media influencer’s oyster. No one knows this better than Archana Dhankar, Founder and Chief Editor of Fashion for Royals, which is her Instagram page and blog. Boasting 95.4K followers on the ‘gram and a dedicated readership on her website, Archana has forged her own entrepreneurial path as a luxury fashion, makeup and lifestyle content creator. Currently based in London, she has a base in Delhi and both cities inspire her content.

“Social media is constantly changing with the rise of new platforms. However, I have learnt the trick of the trade – you need to find a platform where your users connect with your content the most, and for me, that is Instagram. So though I began with my blog, which will always be the home for Fashion For Royals, Instagram is where I can be more creative and demonstrative for people who follow my content,” shares Archana as she joins YS Weekender for a chat.

Excerpts from an edited interview:

YS Weekender (YSW): How did you make a foray into this field?

Archana Dhankar (AD): After graduating from university in my hometown of Delhi, India, with a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science, I ventured into the marketing world and worked for over fifteen years, first in India and now in London. I have successfully launched several startups and helped to grow nascent brands into large, successful companies. I also have an Executive MBA from Warwick Business School.

I moved to London in 2011, and although I currently call it home, my parents and extended family still live in India. So, I go as often as I can to visit them and my hometown. I try to fit in at least a couple of weeks every six to eight months in India, but recently it has become difficult to do this because of the pandemic.

My marketing experience taught me the importance of digital mediums, and my international exposure gave me a unique edge in this field. All this led to me starting my blog Fashion for Royals in 2012, and in 2015, I turned to Instagram as a serious platform to create content.

YSW: What is your USP that sets you apart from other lifestyle influencers?

AD: I strive to find ways to merge the two cultures to which I feel I belong, in the field of fashion and beauty. Ever since I came to London, I have been fascinated by its street, Haute and professional styles. But I discovered I could make it even more magical by infusing it with elements of colour and pattern from my Indian heritage.

YSW: With short-form becoming the preferred medium to consume content, how do you attract an audience?

AD: The world is moving faster with every passing day, and every creator and user is busy trying to keep pace. I know that social media is an escape for most of my followers. They want to see content that will give them a break from their daily activities. But I also value their time and know that to hold their attention and love, I have to keep my content concise and relevant. So, I pick a topic that is fuelling my creativity and talk about why I can relate to it – that way, it’s authentic and crisp.

YSW: How has your growth been so far?

AD: I have been active on social media since 2012, with Facebook being my first platform after the blog. After Instagram launched, it quickly became one of Fashion For Royals’ favourite platforms. Although we went live in 2014, I started actively working on it and publishing content on it in 2015 and now have a family of over 95,000 followers, which I only hope keeps growing.

YSW: What is your policy on collaborations?

AD: I enjoy creative brand collaborations, and I firmly believe that the content creator should have complete creative control. If I’m given the freedom, I can offer something authentic to the user, which is what keeps the followers coming back. It’s important to build their trust. Over the years, one of my favourite collaborations has been with H&M for their Spring 2019 collection. It was a well-rounded piece featuring their fashion and beauty lines.

I have also had the good fortune of working with some of the kindest people in the celebrity circle. Nakuul Mehta, a well-known Indian television personality and I became acquainted over social media and have since developed a great friendship, working on video interviews and features together. It is always a pleasure to work with him. I have also worked with people from different spheres of fashion and media, like singer Shilpa Rao, contemporary designer Masaba and award-winning costume designer Sheetal Sharma.

YSW: What genre of content is your forte?

AD: Fashion has always been my first love in content creation. I enjoy styling and couture and am always looking for ways to make things more wearable and accessible for everyone. Additionally, and as mentioned earlier, I feel like the content I create merges a western culture with my Indian legacy in fashion. This consistently garners appreciation.

YSW: What does one need to become a successful content creator/influencer?

AD: Influence at its core has existed for decades but today it’s used to describe the work of content creators on social media platforms. But there is so much more to it than putting on a pretty dress and smiling for the camera. It is about being true to who you are and connecting with like-minded people who appreciate your style and aesthetic. My most important advice is to be authentic and follow your instinct. And also to be patient – things do not happen overnight! It has taken me years to reach where I am today.

YSW: What has been your most rewarding moment?

AD: When Fashion For Royals became an Instagram verified account, I knew we had made it big. It proved that I was doing something right and my followers and readers saw value in my content. That appreciation in itself, from followers, is the most rewarding part of having Fashion For Royals.

YSW: Any plans of expanding to other mediums?

AD: My blog has always been my comfort zone and home, I will never stop working on it. But I am also very interested in the prospect of YouTube. Videos, I feel, will always be the best way to communicate with a global audience.

YSW: How do you juggle all your roles in life?

AD: Besides being Chief Editor of Fashion For Royals, I am a full-time digital marketer and, more importantly, a homemaker and mother. I appreciate my family for being my support system. Over time, I have realised how important it is to establish a balance between work and family. I am now working on myself to be more mindful and enjoy the moment, rather than worrying about rushing towards future goals. My current mantra is to follow the words of Amby Burfoot, who says, “Life is a marathon, not a sprint; pace yourself accordingly.”