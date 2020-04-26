Wake up each day and believe it is the best day of your life: Nish Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Millwood Kane International

Nish Bhatt, founder and CEO of Millwood Kane has been in the global real estate investment business for close to three decades. During this time, he has specialised in the art of identifying, developing and turning around global real estate with market leading returns. Wealth creation and preservation have been the driving force behind all his decisions. Here are his responses to our Proust questionnaire…

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

A lazy, sun-drenched Sunday lunch in the garden with all the family.

What is your greatest fear?

Heights.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

Not being serious about my health. I know that I have to look after my health and workout, but there is always something else I have to do.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

People who make empty promises and don’t deliver.

Which living person do you most admire?

Barack Obama, who has overcome extreme prejudices and took presidency in the worst economic crisis in living memory. He then went on to be re-elected as the most powerful man in the world for a second term.

What is your greatest extravagance?

One incredible holiday with the family a year.

What is your current state of mind?

I am troubled that the Covid 19 pandemic is going to test humanity. Hope they find a vaccine soon.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

By definition a virtue cannot be overrated. However, people tend to live by double standards.









On what occasion do you lie?

When my wife asks how many chocolates I’ve had.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

My nose. It’s always in the way!

Which living person do you most despise?

Humans are like a tube of Smarties. They come in all colours, but I like them all.

What is the quality you most like in a man?

Strong values.

What is the quality you most like in a woman?

They possess a 6th sense that we men, just don’t seem to have.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

‘Sure, no problem’, then I wonder why I’m the busiest man around.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

Any married man who does not say “it’s the wife”, is in for a miserable day.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Singing.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Lots of things about me that aren’t great. it’s hard to point out just one. I’m constantly learning and evolving but perfection is elusive.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

I can only take 50% of the credit, raising 3 amazing children.

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

I’d want to come back as me. I’m living the best life there is. It’s a mind thing.

Where would you most like to live?

Exactly where I do now. In Cyprus and London.

What is your most treasured possession?

My Rolex Milgauss. It’s not expensive and all it does is tell time. But it is with me every moment of my life.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Wars cause unfathomable misery. It causes death and children and women are left displaced and disorientated

What is your favourite occupation?

Most don’t agree but I think real estate is the sexiest gig in town

What is your most marked characteristic?

Spotting opportunities.

What do you most value in your friends?

Sincerity.





Who are your favourite writers?

Shashi Tharoor, Simon Sinek and Paulo Coelho to name a few.

Who is your hero of fiction?

James Bond.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Bruce Lee.

Who are your heroes in real life?

My parents.

What is your favourite name?

Millwood Kane- created by putting together with the initials of my family.

What is it that you most dislike?

Untidy spaces.

What is your greatest regret?

No regrets, just learning curves.

How would you like to die?

In my sleep.

What is your favourite journey?

Travelled a lot and seen some amazing places but there are a lot of places on the list that still haven’t been ticked off.

What is your motto?

Wake up, look in the mirror and say, “This is the best day of my life”. Repeat several times a day!