The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for everyone. But it has been especially stressful for working mothers who have to manage their work and cope with a myriad of problems, including home schooling, supervising kids all through the day, working from home, running the household (often without household help), and so on.

It is important to remind mothers in these difficult times that this is a unique situation that none of us has ever faced before in our lives. Especially now, working mothers need to relax, take things easy, and think of ways to beat the stress.

Here are some tips that might be useful:

Establishing a routine for everyone in the family provides a structured environment for the children and reduces the stress of parents.

Maintaining regular timings for meals, sleep, exercise, games, and studies can help children adjust to the new normal, ensuring that mothers can get their chores or other work done while children are busy elsewhere.

Explaining COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and precautions to children clearly and patiently will help reduce the pressure on the mother of keeping everyone safe. It is also important to practics the same so that children learn by example.

Connecting with other mothers to form a support system is important. Sometimes just talking to someone who is facing the same problems makes one feel lighter. Connecting with the child’s teachers can also be helpful.

A child throwing tantrums can be extremely stressful for a mother who has a 100 things to do. While sometimes ignoring bad behaviour helps, good behaviour should be appreciated as it motivates children.

To improve family bonding and reduce stress levels for everyone in the family, explore shared family activities like playing indoor games, cooking, or gardening.

Ensure the father’s involvement in parenting, and share responsibilities with him.

Last but not least, find some time for yourself. Use it to do activities that you enjoy and are relaxing. Take care of your health, eat and sleep on time, and exercise regularly.

After all, what is good for children is also good for their mothers.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai Edited by Teja Lele Desai

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)