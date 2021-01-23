'You must be truly happy within to spread happiness around': Kaveri Sachdev, Co-founder and CEO of My Pooja Box

By Debolina Biswas|23rd Jan 2021
Kaveri Sachdev is the Co-founder and CEO of Delhi-based startup My Pooja Box. The online-only brand caters to home décor, festive, and religious products.
Kaveri Sachdev, Co-founder and CEO of Delhi-based startup My Pooja Box, is an alumnus of Coventry University, London. She co-founded the online-only brand in 2017 to cater to home décor, festive and religious products.

"Our collections are infused with beautiful, vibrant, and unique products. We also curate pooja gift boxes that perfectly capture the essence of festivities in India," Kaveri tells YS Weekender.
MyPoojaBox

Kaveri Sachdev, Co-founder and CEO of My Pooja Box

Recently, we caught up with Kaveri to ask her questions from the Proust Questionnaire.

The Proust Questionnaire is about one’s personality. It has its origins in a parlour game popularised by Marcel Proust, the French essayist, who believed that, in answering these questions, an individual reveals his or her true nature.

Here are Kaveri's answers:

YS Weekender (YSW): What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Kaveri Sachdev (KS): To me, happiness is being contented and at peace mentally and emotionally. You must be truly happy within to spread happiness around.

YS: What is your greatest fear?

KS: Death of a loved one.

YSW: What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

KS: I have a tough time putting my thoughts into words and expressing myself. I’m learning to get better at this.

YSW: What is the trait you most deplore in others?

KS: Thanklessness and unwillingness to change or grow.

YSW: Which living person do you most admire?

KS: My mother.

YSW: What is your greatest extravagance?

KS: My makeup collection.

YSW: What is your current state of mind?

KS: Relaxed and hopeful.

YSW: What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

KS: Intelligence. Professionally, yes, intelligence plays an important role. However, in life, I believe intelligence is overrated.

I’d be more likely to remember a kind-hearted person than an intelligent one.
MyPoojaBox

Kaveri Sachdev, Co-founder and CEO of My Pooja Box

YSW: On what occasion do you lie?

KS: When the truth can hurt someone or cause more damage than good.

YSW: What do you most dislike about your appearance?

KS: Nothing as such. I’m very content with the way I am.

YSW: Which living person do you most despise?

KS: Thankfully, no one. There is no place for hate in my world.

YSW: What is one quality you most like in a man?

KS: Chivalry, there is something utterly charming about a chivalrous man.

YSW: Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

KS: I tend to overuse the word “perfect” to describe anything I like or approve of. I also use the word “bubs” quite a lot to refer to all my loved ones.

YSW: What or who is the greatest love of your life?

KS: My family. I’m blessed to be born in such a loving home. My family will always be the greatest love I experience.

YSW: Which talent would you most like to have?

KS: To be able to play a musical instrument.

YSW: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

KS: At times, I can be bossy. I’d like to change that.

MyPoojaBox

Kaveri Sachdev

YSW: What do you consider your greatest achievement?

KS: The success of my business. It feels surreal to see all the hard work and perseverance pay off.

YSW: If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

KS: Perhaps as the next heir in the royal family.

YSW: Where would you most like to live?

KS: My favourite city in the world, Paris.

YSW: What is your most treasured possession?

KS: My parents.

YSW: What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

KS: Losing of a loved one.

YSW: What is your favourite occupation?

KS: Doing what you love for a living.

YSW: What is your most marked characteristic?

KS: Happiness and optimism.

YSW: What do you most value in your friends?

KS: Loyalty, honesty and trust.

YSW: Who are your favourite writers?

KS: Sadly, I’m not a reader.

YSW: Who is your hero of fiction?

KS: Christopher Gardner from the Pursuit of Happiness.

YSW: Which historical figure do you most identify with?

KS: Mary, Queen of Scots.

YSW: Who are your heroes in real life?

KS: The women in my family.

YSW: What is your favourite name?

KS: Rose.

YSW: What is it that you most dislike?

KS: Snobbish or arrogant people.

YSW: What is your greatest regret?

KS: Not enough hugs to the people I love.

YSW: How would you like to die?

KS: Peacefully, with my loved ones at my side.

YSW: What is your favourite journey?

KS: The lovely journey called life.

YSW: What is your motto?

KS: Love to live, live to love.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

