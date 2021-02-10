Indians want 'serious and meaningful' relationships in 2021: Bumble

In its recent nationwide survey, social networking and dating app Bumble revealed that one in three (38 percent) single Indians hope to see themselves in a committed relationship this year. Ahead of Valentine's Day, the survey suggests that one in five (22 percent) single Indians hope to get married in 2021.





Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble India PR Director said:

"As we enter a new year, there is a sense of optimism and hope amongst single Indians as they get more intentional about finding love in 2021. We are seeing that our community is becoming more and more excited about the prospect of dating in real life again. Women, in particular, are making more empowered dating choices centred on them and their needs. This Valentine’s Day we are excited to see how our Bumble community celebrates, either virtually or in real life.”

Bumble Founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd with investor Priyanka Chopra at the app's launch in India

With restrictions being lifted, more people are getting comfortable to meet people in-person who they meet online on dating and social networking platforms.

The survey by the women-first social networking app states that almost 73 percent of single Indians indicate that they are ready to travel a couple of hours within their city for an in-person meeting with someone they met online.





Bumble suggests that 19 percent of people claim that they are willing to travel to another city for an in-person date.





The survey added that Pune has the highest number of single Indians (37 percent) who are ready to travel within the city to meet someone in-person, followed by Kolkata (33 percent) and Chennai (32 percent).





For an in-real-life date, single Indians want to ensure safety protocols of using masks and hand sanitisers. 64 percent of single Indians claim that before their in-person date, they will also check in on their partner’s health status.





The survey was conducted by YouGov between December 2 and 10, 2020, in India.