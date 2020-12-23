Perfect your gifting game this holiday season with these online stores

‘Tis the season of love and sharing! With what has been a tough year for most of us, December seems to bring hope and cheer to even those stuck inside for months.





Staying away from friends and family has never been this difficult. And, what better way to celebrate this holiday season than sending in surprises to those who have been separated from you, by the virus?





The only way to make up for the warmth of being together during Christmas and New Year’s is by sending across a unique or personalised gift to our loved ones. If you are looking beyond stuffed toys from Archies, and flower bouquets or cakes from Ferns and Petals, YS Weekender has a few options for you.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Check out these online gift stores that makes gifting as easy as clicking a button:

Chumbak

Who doesn’t like vibrant home décor and floral cutlery? What started as a souvenir store by Shubhra Chadda and Vivek Prabhakar, has now expanded to become a full-fledged lifestyle store. Select a dress for the fashionista friend, or plates and platters for your hoarder relative — Chumbak has something for everyone — irrespective of their age, gender, or preferences.





The online store has a different section dedicated to gifting — hand-painted and curated. What’s more exciting? It is offering a store-wide festive sale!





Check the website here.

Image Source: Chumbak's Facebook page

Alicia Souza

They say following one’s passion always reaps desirable results. And, this holds true for Bengaluru-based illustrator Alicia Souza. After building her brand on Instagram with humorous illustrations, Alicia is stealing the show with quirky planners and gifts.





We all know someone, who is enthusiastic about starting a New Year with a bunch of resolutions and plans (sometimes we ourselves are that person). For those enthusiastic bunch, Alicia has The Ultimate Planner and Desk Calendars to offer. For everyone else, check out her store for stationery, accessories, home and décor, and t-shirts with quirky illustrations.





Check the website here.

Image source: aliciasouza.com

ALSO READ Netflix and chill your way into a festive mood right before the Christmas holidays

Bigsmall

As the name suggests, Bigsmall has gifts for every occasion and budget — big or small. Started by brothers — Yatin and Aman Hans — the online store sources its products from across the globe. In fact, it boasts of making officially licensed merchandise available for the Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, and DC fans out there.





From Captain America’s Shield to an LED Christmas cap and scarf — there is a gift for everyone. If you are confused about what to buy your office secret child, who you’ve never met (thanks to remote working!), Bigsmall has a section dedicated to Secret Santa gifts!





Check the website here.

Image Source: Bigsmall

Skoodle

Children love soft toys and Barbies. However, sooner than they embrace them, they grow out of these expensive gifts. Why not gift them something useful, and in the process, teach a life-lesson or two (no, we are not talking about gifting subscriptions to coding platforms)?





Skoodle has come up with a range of eco-friendly toys and stationeries for children, helping them inculcate the values of sustainability from an early age. The startup makes plantable paper pencils that can be sown after use. An added benefit — its products are easy on the pocket as well.





Check the website here.

Image source: Skoodle

The Shopcircuit

If you are looking for unique and uncommon gifts sourced from across the globe, check out The Shopcircuit. Besides the usual superhero merchandise and funky coffee mugs, the store also offers a wide range of gifts based on personality of the person you’re gifting to. It has something for the traveller, the party animal, the foodie, as well as the funny.





The Shopcircuit also has gifts for people who like to pamper themselves, under its ‘Gift Yourself’ section.





Check the website here.

Image Source: The Shopcircuit

If you are looking for gifts made by the Indian artisans, we highly recommend you check Amazon Karigar for budget-friendly handicrafts and handlooms.