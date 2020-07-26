‘The world is full of players. Be a gamechanger.’ Chinu Kala, founder of Rubans Accessories

Chinu Kala is founder of Rubans Accessories, a company which works with artisans from Jaipur, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata among others to design and manufacture jewellery. Her journey started at the age of 15 with her first job ever which was as a door-to-door salesperson. This was one of the most challenging jobs but at that age this was the best that she could get. Along the way she faced many more challenges and for many years she did multiple part time jobs and worked almost 16 hours every day.

She recounts that that during her period of struggle having three meals a day was a luxury for her. She began her entrepreneurial journey with Fonte Corporate Solutions – a company that specialised in corporate merchandising. Her stint in the fashion industry made Chinu passionate about fashion and fitness. She soon established Fonte Fashions India Pvt Ltd in 2016, the parent company of Rubans Accessories.

Within a span of six years, the company soared to record a turnover of Rs 10 crore, growing by over 100% year on year. Currently, she is focusing on expanding her product portfolio and entering the Luxury Fashion Jewellery market.

Here are her responses to our Proust questionnaire…

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

The days when there is nothing negative happening in life.

What is your greatest fear?

To wake up and not feel motivated.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

I am very impatient.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

When people don’t adhere to timelines and commitments.

Which living person do you most admire?

Narendra Modi

What is your greatest extravagance?

I go overboard about taking care of myself.

What is your current state of mind?

A positive state of restlessness.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Education. People just give this too much importance.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

Nothing really; I am extremely happy the way I am.

Which living person do you most despise?

No one. I like to believe everyone has a good side.

What is the quality you most like in a man?

I love it when men don’t get intimidated by women, and let women follow their passions.

What is the quality you most like in a woman?

The ability to be non-judgemental.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

Keep learning, keep growing and keep moving ahead in life.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My daughter.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I want to learn to play a musical instrument.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Nothing really. I wouldn’t be where I am today if not for my past experiences.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

To be here today from where I started off.

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

Myself.

Where would you most like to live?

Bengaluru.

What is your most treasured possession?

My jewellery.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

My office burning down. I had lost all hope then.

What is your favourite occupation?

Being an entrepreneur. I wouldn’t choose anything else.

What is your most marked characteristic?

Optimism and staying focused.

What do you most value in your friends?

Positivity.

Who are your favourite writers?

No particular writer but I like to read any books focused on self-improvement.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Rani Lakshmi Bai. She was such a strong woman and so inspirational.

Who are your heroes in real life?

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Jack Ma.

What is your favourite name?

Mine.

What is it that you most dislike?

Self pity.

What is your greatest regret?

I don’t not regret anything in life.

How would you like to die?

Being happy and successful.

What is your favourite journey?

Late night drives with my daughter.

What is your motto?

The world is full of players. Be a gamechanger. Focus on your career like you don’t have a fallback plan. That will make you work 200% harder.