Startup tips for aspiring beauty entrepreneurs

Starting something from scratch is always daunting, and when it’s in the competitive world of beauty, the challenges seem to be vast. It takes a lot of effort, hard work, and dedication to build something from scratch. The beauty industry is constantly evolving, new trends are always emerging, creating a need for beauty entrepreneurs to stay on top of their game and make most of the resources available today. The challenges coupled with the pandemic may seem daunting, but don’t let you stop from chasing your dreams and building your own beauty brand.





Here are a few tips that will help you connect better with the audience and grow in the beauty industry:

Pick your niche

Due to the sheer number of beauty brands in the market, all vying for consumer’s time and interest, it becomes crucial for you to stand out. Picking a niche will help you do exactly that. It is crucial as it makes it easier for you to describe your products to a potential customer. A specific product type or range can also improve your chances of success in the long run.





To pick a niche:

● Think of the issues that your audience is facing and position your product as an answer to it

● Conduct extensive market research to find out about the demand for your product and check out your competition for the same

● Formulate a unique take on existing products to stand out





Ensure that the unique product you are developing is safe, effective, and reliable.

Know your audience, in and out

Understanding your audience is essential to create a brand that resonates with its customers. In order to create a brand image that connects with its customers, you need to understand who they are. Conduct in-depth research on how they think and what they want. Figure out their ambitions, drives, and the problems they face in their lives. Once you thoroughly understand your audience, it will be easy for you to tailor-make both, communication and products for them.





Defining an audience will give you a sense of direction for marketing your products and prevent you from losing business to competitors.

Don’t copy, create

The world of beauty is constantly evolving, with new innovations and trends emerging every other day. Keeping up with the latest innovations and being open to change is key for survival. In order to catch the attention of millennials and Gen-Z, you need to constantly offer the market something experimental and new.





To make a mark, you need to listen, think, innovate, and create original content that makes them stop and give it a second look.

Develop a vision for your brand

Having a vision will help you define your short-term and long-term goals. It will provide you a sense of direction and help you work towards your goal.





It allows you to differentiate yourself from your competitors and builds trust with your consumers.





Every business decision that you take in the future should align with your vision because simply developing it is just not enough!

Nail the digital game

We live in a digital era, where it has become imperative for beauty brands to have an online presence. Shopper trends suggest that nearly 86 percent of people moved towards surfing and shopping online following the pandemic.

Whether it’s your website, social channels, or online marketplace, understand the trends that make or break the channels and strategise digitally to reach the right kind of audience. This not only adds credibility but also helps you develop insights that work in a constantly-changing digital world. It also helps consumers understand what the brand has to offer.





Apart from simply having an online presence, create content that defines your audience well and stands out. Ensure that you drive meaningful conversations online that will help your customers relate to the brand.

Constantly study the market

Building a brand without understanding the market is risky. Research is paramount and knowing what the industry and your competitors are working towards needs to be constantly studied. Startups can enjoy longevity if you, as entrepreneurs, conduct regular market research and identify consumer problems.





Knowing about your competition can help you learn from their experience.





As an aspiring beauty entrepreneur, there may be times when you may not have solutions to all the problems that you face. Hence it becomes important to surround yourself with people who have more knowledge and experience in the beauty industry.

Set your business strategy, but don’t let your impulses die

Ensure that you have your IT, logistics, and finance in place from the very beginning. Identify the funds you require for your startup, then aim for double of what you think you need. Additional funds will help you during emergencies.





Find the right manufacturers and suppliers, who understand your requirements and will be able to deliver on them. While it is important for you to strategise, trust your instincts when it comes to reinventing with moving times. Thinking on your feet thus becomes an important skill for entrepreneurs to learn. Making the best use of an opportunity can pave for a successful startup.





Lastly, remember to be agile. To make a mark in the beauty industry, you need to constantly be on your feet. Follow trends, understand the changing market dynamics, and bring out products that are solution-oriented and innovative. Competing against a flooded market will require you to stay on top of the game. Do not, even for a minute, think that you’ve achieved it all when there’s always room for more.





The first few years are going to be hard, but do not get discouraged, do not give up and never take no for an answer. Give your startup time to grow. Success will not come overnight, you will have to constantly work for it and figure things out along the way.