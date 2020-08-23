The brew that cheers: Here’s why tea is the best beverage for good health, energy and brainpower

Tea is the second most consumed beverage on Earth. Each tea comes with its very own rituals and habits that become a part of who we are. Tea, in general, has health benefits but there are some teas that are selectively consumed for their functionality and benefits. They are consumed for a particular purpose, be it for health, weight loss, mind or body, there’s a tea for everything.





We can’t turn a blind eye to the current situation. It is all around us and people have become more conscious of what they consume. They are turning a new leaf and focusing on healthier options to fit into their newly adapted lifestyle. Since the buzzword is about staying healthy, it is no surprise that some of the ingredients in tea have made it the most popular choice of beverage during these times.





Here are some special teas that will boost your immunity, improve your health and help you achieve your weight loss goals too…

Rose Green Tea

There is more to the rose than its beauty. Enriched with Vitamin C, Rose Green Tea strengthens your immune system and keeps various infections at bay.

This special concoction is said to aid in weight loss as it improves digestion as well. In addition to all these benefits, it also removes toxins from the body leaving you detoxed and healthier.





Matcha Green Tea

Matcha is a powdered tea plant that is sometimes referred to as the elixir of life. Matcha was discovered by a Buddhist monk, Myoan Eisai, and brought to Japan. This wise monk soon realised that consuming matcha regularly seemed to improve his Zen meditation sessions.





Soon, this drink became a part of Japanese culture and today it has gained popularity all over the world for its many health benefits. Matcha is high in antioxidants which help stabilise harmful free radicals.





Since the entire plant is grounded and powdered, matcha is high in catechins when compared to green tea. It is also known to protect the liver, boost your cognitive function, improve heart health and may even aid in weight loss.





Chamomile Tea

The history of Chamomile dates back to ancient Egypt where it was used as a remedy to soothe the common cold.





Today, chamomile has become synonymous with sleep. Some even call it sleepy-time tea. While it is true that many calming effects come from consuming chamomile, it does have various other benefits as well.

Chamomile may also reduce muscle spasms and menstrual pain. Its pain-relieving antispasmodic properties decrease the production of prostaglandins that are known to be the cause of inflammation and pain. Its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties keep the skin healthy and prevent acne and even eliminates scars from the body.





Some researches even go on to say that chamomile has anti-ageing properties.





Oolong Tea

Popular folklore, attributes the oolong tea origin and history to a humble tea grower from China's Qing dynasty who was distracted by a deer and forgot to process them allowing the leaves to wilt and naturally oxidise.





Oolong is made from the leaves, buds and stems of the Camellia sinensis plant which is semi-oxidised and slightly fermented, giving it notes that fall between black tea and green tea.

The process that makes Oolong the tea it is today gives the tea many beneficial attributes. This tea is known to lower cholesterol, improve brain function, boost metabolism, improve digestion, aids in hair health, keeps skin healthy and prevents tooth decay among other things.





Herbal Blended Tea

When you sip on Herbal Blended Tea, you will enjoy the goodness of mint, turmeric, ashwagandha, ginger, tulsi, hibiscus, and many other western and ayurvedic herbs. This immunity-boosting tea contains herbs that will improve your health by cleansing and detoxifying your body.





Many herbal teas are known to aid in digestion and improve your metabolism while some are said to aid in weight loss and relieve stress. Either way, a cup of herbal tea a day will keep all your ailments away.





Butterfly Pea Tea

The Butterfly pea flower is a majestic flower that comes with a personality of its own. It also comes with some peculiar names like Asian PigeonWings, Blue Bell Vine, Blue Pea, Kordofan Pea and Darwin pea.





The most attractive, or fascinating part about this flower is its ability to change colour with just a hint of lime.





One squeeze and you can watch the beautiful blue liquor turn into a magnificent purple. Besides its tendency to awe people, it also comes with many benefits.





Butterfly Pea Tea is known to increase energy and brainpower, release stress, lower anxiety levels, improve eyesight and help rejuvenate skin and hair.

So, make tea a part of your daily life and you will see improvements in your health and lifestyle.





