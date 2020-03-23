At the turn of the decade, we set out many goals for 2020. However, when reports started emerging from Wuhan, China, about the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19, panic ensued among the public.





According to Worldometer, since the end of 2019, about 3,24,028 coronavirus cases have been tested positive across the globe, of which 13,782 deaths have been reported as of March 22.





When nature decides to unleash its wrath, not even the poor, rich, educated, or famous are spared from it. In recent days, many actors, athletes, politicians, and other known people have been infected by the novel virus, and have also gone public with their diagnosis.









Many of them put up personal posts on social media such as Twitter and Instagram about the unfortunate news, following up with timely updates and awareness about the pandemic threat.





Here’s a list of celebrities from different walks of life who have announced that they have been tested positive for coronavirus...

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

While in Australia, the Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were tested positive for the COVID-19. After receiving medical care at the Queensland hospital for a week, the husband-wife duo has been discharged and have been in self-isolation since.





In a post, which showed a hazardous dustbin with a pair of gloves disposed of, the Academy Award winner took to Instagram on March 11 and shared the news with the world. He has been keeping his fans updated with timely posts, telling them about the symptoms and how they are spending time in self-isolation.





Idris Elba

Last Monday, the British actor, Idris Elba, announced that he has been tested positive for the coronavirus. In a video message posted on Twitter, he is seen with his wife Sabrina saying, “Listen, I’m doing OK… I didn’t have any symptoms.”





This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Idris, best known for portraying Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor and Avengers’ movie franchise, said he got the infection from someone who tested positive recently, and when he was exposed to them.





His wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba has also been tested positive for the COVID-19 and is in quarantine along with Idris.

Kristofer Hivju

The Game of Thrones actor, Kristofer Hivju recently said that he has contracted the virus and was in self-isolation along with his family. In an Instagram post, Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO series, said, “Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals.”





Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim, best known for his roles in Hawaii Five-0 and Lost, on Thursday announced that he contracted the virus while filming in New York City for the NBC medical drama called, ‘New Amsterdam’.





The actor, who plays a doctor helping patients during a pandemic, was tested positive at a drive-through facility in Hawaii after the shoot was halted due to coronavirus outbreak.





Amid the rising racial issues pertaining to coronavirus, Daniel in a video said, “senseless violence and prejudice against Asian people over the coronavirus should stop… Yes, I’m Asian and yes, I have coronavirus. But I did not get it from China. I got it in America, in New York City.”

Olga Kurylenko

The Ukrainian-born French actor, Olga Kurylenkoon, announced that she has contracted the COVID-19 virus and had been ill for a week, with fever and fatigue being the main symptoms.





Olga, who played the ‘Bond girl’ in the Quantum of Solace, in an Instagram post said that she might have got the infection from anywhere, “Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there.”

Kanika Kapoor

A singer by profession, best known for the song ‘Baby Doll,’ Kanika Kapoor is the first B-town celebrity to contract the deadly coronavirus. The singer took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she has been infected, and Kanika along with her family are under quarantine at home.





Kanika returned from London 10 days back and was checked at the airport as well, but she developed the symptoms only four days back. It is being reported that she attended a party in Lucknow after returning from London, and after the news broke, parts of the city have been partially shut down except for hospitals, pharmacies, etc.

Kevin Durant

On March 17, Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA championship winner said he tested positive for coronavirus. Speaking to The Athletic, a sports outlet, he said that he is feeling fine despite his diagnosis.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus on March 12. She was tested positive post her return from a brief trip to the UK. The husband-wife duo will be in self-isolation for a period of two weeks.

Begoña Gómez

In a similar case in Europe, Begoña Gómez, wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been tested positive for the COVID-19, the Spanish government announced on March 14. The country is currently on lockdown.