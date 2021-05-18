How your home office can help you work smarter and boost productivity

Vladimir Ilyich Lenin may have been talking about the COVID-19 pandemic when he famously said: “There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.”

Apart from edtech, telemedicine, and ecommerce, this statement also holds true for the work-from-home movement.

As countries after countries imposed lockdowns and shut-ins, companies and startups had no option but to switch to remote working. It may have seemed impossible at the start of 2020, but became possible – and how! – by April that year. By mid-year, people were rejigging specific spaces in their homes in a bid to convert them into home offices.

We’ve all learnt that working at your own pace in your own space differs greatly from doing the 9-to-5 grind in an office.

This is what makes a dedicated home office — be it a separate room, the basement, the niche under the stairway, or a closet — essential. Working on the dining table? You can pass on that with this space in place!

Focus on the basics

In an office, comfort scores over aesthetic value. So put in place a desk and chair that fit your proportions. The desk should be large enough to meet your needs. Most desks are 29 inches high, 30 inches deep, and between 48 and 60 inches long. But you can look for something that’s the right fit for you.

Pick a comfortable, ergonomically designed chair. Your back will thank you if you make this investment, especially if your work involves spending long hours in front of the laptop/desktop. Choose one that swivels, if you anticipate lots of turning around for phone calls or to check papers.

Light it right

The right kind of lighting is important as the wrong kind can adversely affect one’s health, productivity, and sense of wellbeing. If you don’t have enough daylighting, install lighting fixtures, or bring in a table lamp. Visually demanding tasks necessitate at least 2,500 lumens in a room. You will need ambient lighting and task lighting (for specific areas).

A room done up in dark colours and heavy on wood will need more lighting. If the area around your monitor is not well lit, the contrast between the bright screen and the darkness of the room is sure to lead to eye strain.

Store more

Depending on the kind of work you do, you’ll need shelving for books and collectables, paperwork, journals, magazines, and samples. Built-in shelving saves space, but consider modular storage pieces if that’s not an option.

If you’re using a bedroom as your office, use some parts of the closet for storage. Add a few extra shelves since papers and files don’t need as much height as clothes.

Keep in mind

Accessibility is an important consideration if — and when! — clients come over to meet you. Consider a reachable room without walking through the entire house. A work area arranged in an L or U shape works best—it ensures that all important items are at an arm’s length.

A whiteboard helps track important appointments. Ensure that there are enough electrical outlets and telephone jacks, and tuck away the power cords and computer wiring behind conduit material to avoid an ugly tangle of wires.

The last word

Declutter periodically and ditch items you don’t need. Remember, an uncluttered desk creates a conducive working environment!