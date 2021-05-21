Here’s what you must watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+HotStar

No plans for the weekend? That could be the best thing to happen to you.

Catch up on all that’s new in the OTT world. From thrills and chills to drama and history, we have lined up an exciting weekend. Take off your work joggers, get into PJs, pop some corn, and point the remote at the telly!

Underground Railroad

Starring: Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Joel Edgerton

Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins dramatises Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Underground Railroad in this sweeping adaptation. The series chronicles Cora Randall’s desperate bid for freedom in the Antebellum South, kicking off with the evocative words: “The first and last thing my mother gave me was apologies.” The 10-part limited series is bleak, brutal, and brilliant, and follows Cora as she attempts to flee slavery on a network of underground trains that operate across a fictional and timeless American South.

Streaming on Prime Video

The Woman in the Window

Starring: Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie

Based on a best-selling novel by A J Finn (the pseudonym of Dan Mallory), The Woman in the Window stars Amy Adams as Anna Fox, a hard-drinking agoraphobe and children’s psychologist who hasn’t left her house in 10 months. She lives separately from her husband and young daughter, refusing all visitors except her psychiatrist, who comes to her home for their sessions. Her Rear Window-like situation begins when a new family moves in next door in: a couple and their teenage son. Is she losing her mind or is everyone gaslighting her when she reports a murder in the house across the street?

Streaming on Netflix

Who killed Sara?

Starring: Manolo Cardona, Ginés García Millán, Carolina Miranda, Claudia Ramírez

Alex Guzman has spent nearly 18 years in prison, anointing his sister as a saint in his mind – and wondering who killed her (when he’s been imprisoned for her murder!) In Season 1, he’s released and exacts revenge on the Lazcano family, who he thinks framed him for the murder to save their reputation. But things change in Season 2 when Alex unearths his sister’s hidden journal. The first episode of the pulpy series begins with a flashback of Sara having a psychotic break, attacking her mother and best friend, and then casually hanging out with her big bro and boyfriend. Did Alex ever really know his sister? And who did kill Sara?

Streaming on Netflix

The Morning Show

Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell

Inspired by Brian Stelter's Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, this Emmy-winning show has a stellar cast. Aniston’s Alex Levy anchors The Morning Show, a popular breakfast news programme broadcast from Manhattan on the UBA network. But one morning, things change. A NYT story is about to break an internal network investigation into Carrell’s Mitch Kessler, the award-winning co-host of the show. Accused of sexual misconduct, he’s fired before the story can break. lex must now fights to retain her job as top news anchor while the decidedly haphazard Bradley Jackson (Reese, of course!) inadvertently stumbles into her world.

Streaming on Apple TV+

The Secrets We Keep

Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina, Naomi Rapace

Directed by Yuval Adler, this thriller is set in post-WWII America. Naomi Rapace’s Maja, a woman rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband, kidnaps her neighbour and holds him captive. We don’t know why, but we learn in flashbacks as she attempts to get the man to talk and confess. Fifteen years back, Maja, her sister, and many others were assaulted by German soldiers in the war; many died, a few survived. Maja – one of the survivors who moved away – recognises the man as her assaulter and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her.

Streaming on BookMyShow Stream

The Serpent

Starring: Tahar Rahim, Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle, Ellie Bamber

Commissioned by the BBC, this eight-part limited crime drama series is a co-production between BBC One and Netflix. Based on the life and crimes of serial killer Charles Sobhraj, infamous for murdering several young tourists between 1975–2000, it stars Tahar Rahim as Sobhraj, a French serial killer and con man of Indian and Vietnamese descent. Sobhraj seems to be high on his life – drugging and robbing travellers, particularly young backpackers, and stealing their passports and identities to travel the world and sell stolen gems. But his life begins to unravel when a Dutch diplomat begins investigating the murders of a couple of Dutch backpackers.

Streaming on Netflix

Daniel

Starring: Esben Smed, Anders W Berthelsen, Toby Kebbell, Ardalan Esmaili, Sofie Torp, Sara Hjort Ditlevsen

This Danish drama tells the story of one of the most spectacular kidnappings in recent times. Young Danish photojournalist Daniel Rye who was held hostage for 398 days in Syria by the terror organisation Islamic State along with several other foreign nationals, including American journalist James Foley. The film showcases Daniel’s struggle to survive in captivity, his friendship with James, and the nightmare of the Rye family back home in Denmark as they try to cope with the fear that they may never see their son alive again.

Streaming on BookMyShow Stream

