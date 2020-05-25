Mouthwatering moments: 5 easy mango based recipes to try at home

Mango season is officially here, and with the sweltering heat of the summer months building up, and the unavoidable lockdown, what better way to cool your body down than with some mouthwatering and refreshing mango recipes that you can try at home.





These trending recipes are sure to bring a smile on your face, your appetite satiated and you will also experience a feeling of utmost wellbeing.

From an easy-to-make chilled mango smoothie with ground cinnamon and lime, to mango salsa with tortilla chips, and even Mamidkaya pappu (mango dal) with steamed rice, there are plenty of ways to experiment with the king of fruits.





YS Weekender brings you 5 delicious mango-based recipes for you and your loved ones to try out this weekend...

Chilled Mango Smoothie

Chilled or even at room temperature a mango smoothie is the perfect summer drink.





Ingredients:

2 cups frozen mango pieces/chunks

1 cup low fat plain yoghurt

1/4th teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1/2 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon lime juice

Instructions:





1. Place all the ingredients in the hand blender, and wait till it gets a smooth pudding like consistency.

2. Pour into a tall glass and serve chilled.

Recipe by- aheadofthyme

Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

4 large Tomatoes, diced into 1/4 cubes

1 Large Mango

1/2 cup Cilantro, chopped

1 Red Pepper

1 Red Onion

1 Lime

1 Jalapeño Pepper,

1/2 tsp Salt

For something tangy yet spicy try making salsa with tortilla chips.

Instructions:





1. Chop the cilantro and dice the tomatoes and mango.

2. Remove the stems and exterior from the red pepper, red onion, and jalapeño (see below on seed removal).

3. First, prepare the mango puree. Put half of a diced mango into food processor and process until smooth and creamy. If your mango is not very soft, feel free to add 1-2 tbsp of water to help with blending.

4. Pour the puree from the food processor and pour into a large bowl. Return the food processor to the base – but there is no need to rinse just yet.

5. Add the red onion, red pepper, and jalapeño to the food processor. Pulse until finely chopped, then add this mixture to the bowl with the mango puree.

6. Add the diced tomatoes, chopped cilantro, and salt to the same bowl. Juice 1 lime into a bowl, then stir the mixture until everything is well blended.

7. Serve immediately, or place in the fridge for a few hours to allow the salsa to chill and all of the flavours to mingle (recommended).

Additional Notes: The seeds of the Jalapeño pepper determine the level of spice, so feel free to add as many or as little as you would like. I only added about 1/4 of the seeds from my pepper, and the salsa was about a “medium” heat, so be careful!

Recipe by- frommybowl

Mango Dal

Mango Dal and steamed rice is the best comfort food.





Ingredients (Serves 4):

½ cup tuvar dal (tur dal, arhar dal, pigeon pea lentils)

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder (haldi)

1.75 to 2 cups water

2 tablespoons oil

½ teaspoon mustard seeds (rai)

10 to 12 fenugreek seeds (methi)

1 green chilli - chopped (hari mirch)

3 to 4 medium garlic cloves - crushed lightly or chopped (lahsun)

⅓ cup chopped onions or 1 medium sized onion, chopped (pyaaz)

8 to 10 curry leaves (kadi patta)

½ cup chopped unripe raw mango cubes (kachcha aam)

¼ teaspoon red chilli powder (lal mirch powder)

1 cup water





Salt as required

1 to 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves (dhania patta)

Instructions:

1. In a 3 litre pressure cooker, take ½ cup tuvar dal. Add ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder.

2. Then add 1.75 to 2 cups water and mix everything. If using a smaller size cooker, then add less water.

3. Pressure cook on a medium flame for 7 to 8 whistles or for 10 to 12 minutes till the dal is cooked very well and mushy. For a smaller cooker, less time will be required for cooking dal.

4. When pressure settles down on its own in the cooker, open the lid. Mash the cooked dal with a spoon. Keep aside.

5. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a pan. Keep flame to a low and then add ½ teaspoon mustard seeds and let them splutter.

6. Then add 10 to 12 methi seeds and 1 green chilli (chopped). Instead of green chilli, you can use 1 dry red chilli (broken and seeds removed) or even can use both.

7. Fry till the methi seeds change colour. Keep the flame to a low or if the pan has become too hot, then you can switch off the flame. Then add 3 to 4 medium garlic cloves, crushed lightly or chopped.

8. Fry till the garlic turns light golden. Then add ⅓ cup chopped onions and 8 to 10 curry leaves.

9. Mix and begin to sauté onions on a low to medium-low flame till they turn translucent.

When the onions become translucent, add ½ cup chopped unripe raw mango cubes and ¼ teaspoon red chili powder. Mix well. For a spicier dal, you can add ½ teaspoon red chilli powder.

10. Then add 1 cup water.

11.Cover the pan and cook the raw unripe mango cubes till they soften. Keep checking.

12.Cook till the mango pieces have softened. If you press the mango pieces, they should get mashed.

13. Now add the cooked dal. season with salt as per taste.

14. Mix very well. If the dal looks very thick then you can add some water.

15. Cook on a low flame for a few minutes or till the dal comes to a boil.

16. Then switch off flame and add 1 to 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves. Mix again. Optionally you can garnish with coriander leaves while serving.

17. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Recipe by- vegrecipiesofindia

Mango Pannacotta

Pannacotta is baked cream dish, that hits the right pangs.





Ingredients

For the Panna Cotta





1 cup heavy cream

½ cup whole milk (120ml)

⅓ cup granulated sugar (75g)

½ tsp vanilla essence

1 packet gelatin

For the mango sauce:

2 cups frozen mango chunks, thawed

2 tbsp granulated sugar

Juice of half ½ lemon

A knob of butter (optional)





Preparation





1. Pour heavy cream, milk and sugar into a small sauce pan. On low heat, stir until the sugar has dissolved and the cream is hot.

2. Do not boil! Turn off the heat and stir vanilla essence it. Set aside to cool slightly.

3. Bloom the gelatin following the package instructions.

4. Add the bloomed gelatin to the cooled cream mixture and stir until completely dissolved.

5. Pour the mixture into small glasses (leave space for mango sauce) and refrigerate until the panna cotta has set (at least 2 hours).

6. For the mango sauce, process thawed mango pieces, lemon juice and sugar in a food processor until smooth. Taste it. Add more sugar or lemon, if needed.

7. You can pour this over the set panna cotta or pour it into a small sauce pan and bring to a simmer. Stir in butter for a creamier texture. Let cool down and then pour over panna cotta.

Additional Notes:

Milk can be substituted with half and half.

Either heavy or whipping cream can be used.

Frozen mango can be substituted with fresh one.

This recipe yields 5-6 portions when served in 4oz/120ml glasses.

Recipe by- happyfoodstube

Mango Cheesecake

Cheesecakes are mouth-watering when prepared right.





The Crust





8 digestive biscuits

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ cup butter (50 g), melted





Cheesecake

3 large mangoes, or 6 small yellow mangos, peeled & diced

32 oz cream cheese (900 g), at room temperature

1 ¾ cups sugar (225 g)

3 large eggs, at room temperature

2 egg yolks, at room temperature

2 lime zests





Topping





1 cup sour cream (250 mL)

Juice of 2 lemons

1 tablespoon sugar





Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 190°C (375°F).

2. Place biscuits into a ziplock bag and crush using a rolling pin until crumbled.

3. Pour crumbs into a bowl, along with sugar and melted butter and mix until well combined.

4. Pour crust mix into a 9-inch (23 cm) springform cake pan. Use a measuring up to press into the base and partially up the sides.

5. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until lightly golden. Set aside to cool.

6. Using a blender, puree mangos until smooth. Set aside.

7. In a large bowl, whisk together cream cheese and sugar until smooth.

Add the eggs and egg yolk one at a time until combined.

8. Mix in 500 milliliters (2 cups) mango puree, and lime zest, whisking until combined.

9. Pour cheesecake filling into cooled crust. Lower oven to 160°C (325°F) bake for 1 hour.

10. Remove cheesecake from oven and allow to rest for 15 minutes. Centre will still by jiggly. Increase temperature to 190°C (375°F).

11. In a small bowl, combine sour cream, 1 tablespoon sugar, and lime juice.

12. Spread the sweetened sour cream on top of the cheesecake.

13. Use remaining mango puree to decorate the top. Create your own pattern of dots, using a toothpick to swirl the pattern.

14. Return cheesecake to the oven and bake for an additional 20 minutes. Turn the oven off and allow the cheesecake to cool inside with the oven door cracked for 1 hour.

15. Cover the top of the pan with clingfilm and chill overnight in the fridge before serving.

Enjoy!