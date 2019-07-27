EDITIONS
Urvi Jacob

I believe writing is the key to every new opportunity...

Animal Health

Dog’s Day Out: Hydrotherapy for dogs offers fun and healing

by Urvi Jacob
Share on
27th Jul 2019 · 6 min read
Inspiration

Veterinary surgeon and motivational speaker Pawan Kumar shares his journey of struggle, determination, grit, and perseverance

by Urvi Jacob
Share on
26th Jul 2019 · 8 min read
Startup

Meet the Bengaluru-based startup that is working towards a sustainable future with tree-free and zero-waste paper

by Urvi Jacob
Share on
24th Jul 2019 · 4 min read
Inspiration

20 inspirational quotes for women in their 20s

by Urvi Jacob
Share on
21st Jul 2019 · 3 min read
Inspiration

13 motivational quotes by Nelson Mandela that will inspire you to ‘never give up’

by Urvi Jacob
Share on
18th Jul 2019 · 3 min read
Entrepreneur

Meet the Indian teens recognised by Ashoka Innovators Young Changemakers for driving social change

by Urvi Jacob
Share on
16th Jul 2019 · 7 min read