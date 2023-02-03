Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce launches new strategy to boost private sector

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) launched a new three-year strategy 2023-2025 to boost the region's private sector and the economy. The strategy focusses on increasing the private sector's competitiveness while making Abu Dhabi the first choice for doing business in the MENA region by 2025.

Further, the strategy is aimed at establishing ADCCI as a credible partner for both the public and private sectors, as per an official press note carried out by Zawya.

In line with the new strategy, ADCCI is planning to launch a transformed Arbitration Center to bring together international best practices for the region and help local businesses to take full advantage of Alternative Dispute Resolution practices.

As part of its vision to be a central player in making Abu Dhabi a hub for business in the region, the chamber has outlined six objectives including advocating for the needs of the private sector and being the main channel of communication between the Abu Dhabi government and the private sector; being a leader of Abu Dhabi's primary private sectors committees; identifying relevant business partners, both locally and abroad; and being the go-to entity for data and insights related to the private sector.





