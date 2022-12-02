Menu
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) celebrates the 51st UAE National Day

By Nikita Bameta
December 02, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 02 2022 07:59:24 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) celebrated the 51st UAE National Day on Thursday.


In his speech, the Director General of ADFD Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi highlighted the achievements of the country across fields as well as those of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development. He indicated that these achievements have contributed to the consolidation of UAE’s global position, as well as its economic development and sustainability.


He also expressed gratitude to the current leadership and noted that the 51st UAE national day was a momentous occasion.


The celebrations were also attended by Khalifa Al Qubaisi, the Deputy Director General; department directors, and other members of the staff.


Established in 1971, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development is an autonomous national entity affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government. It manages development grants and equities given by the Abu Dhabi government. It has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy by driving private-sector investments, financing national exports and enabling exporters to expand to global markets.


(This copy was updated to correct two typos.)

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

